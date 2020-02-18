Remarkable Women: Mercy Murguia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I actually never decided to run,” Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia said. “I still say I didn’t decide to run.”

Eight years ago, with no political ambition, the then 32-year-old mother of two was appointed to replace longtime Commissioner Manny Perez

“When I was a new commissioner at the time, I would have a lot of my elected colleagues at the time say, ‘I feel like you’re everywhere- on every committee on every board–‘ I jokingly said, ‘well I was there before, you just didn’t– I didn’t have a title, right?”‘

Murguia’s passion for the community runs deep.

“I remember knocking on doors and I would have a lot of the people that would go to the restaurant that are now retired and they would say, ‘Mija- are you even old enough to vote yet?’ and I would say, ‘Yes! I’m old enough to vote.’ It was interesting because I was their little car hop a long, long time ago.”

She was born and raised in Amarillo — a first-generation high school and college graduate. This, she said, gives her a unique perspective.

“It’s been an amazing chapter in my life– I’ve learned so much. I hope that we’ve made real change, I hope that we’ve planted seeds. I think one of the most frustrating parts is how long it takes to get things done and that you’re one voice on the table, right?”

There is only so much time in the day. Murguia works full-time from home for a company based in Seattle. This, she said, allows her the flexibility to be in public service.

“It makes for very long days; I don’t want to say it’s very glamorous at all,” said Murgia.

Her two children have grown up in this world of public process. She recalls an interaction with one of her sons years ago. “I remember one of the security officers stopping him and saying, ‘young man, are you here with the commissioner?’ He was very young at the time, and said, ‘Well, yes, but I just call her mom.”‘

It is a balancing act, admittedly, that is not perfect, but it is one she wouldn’t change.

“There’s a trade-off that comes with that,” she said. “Hopefully, in the end, all of that shakes out, but I like to think they’re learning lessons that I might not be able to teach them otherwise.”

So, what’s the next chapter in Murguia’s book? She is not quite sure. She is hopeful, though, that her service inspires others to live a life committed to the place they love.

“People always ask me– is it fun? What do you think? I always say, ‘I think it’s very necessary.'”

Mercy Murguia’s Nomination Letter: