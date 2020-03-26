Remarkable Women: Louise Daniel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR / KCIT) — An Amarillo teacher, advocate, feminist, and photographer named Louise Daniel passed away 17 years ago. Her friends then found the perfect way to honor her legacy by beginning the Louise Daniel Women’s History Luncheon.

Daniel was concerned that women in our community did not know about the efforts of others to overcome barriers to equality and wanted her legacy of teaching to continue on.

We spoke with one of her longtime friends, to learn about the woman behind the mission to educate even after her death.

For more information about Louise and the Women’s History Luncheon, visit their website.

