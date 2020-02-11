Remarkable Women: Jackie Bolden

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the darkest of times you’ll find Amarillo’s Jackie Bolden. She’s the advocate who walks down the road with domestic violence survivors and sexual assault victims.

Jackie has been in the darkness her self and now gives back by being the light that leads to hope for others.

That’s why she’s one of our remarkable women finalists.

Jackie Bolden has spent the last 11 years here at Family Support Services. Her co-workers will tell you, they couldn’t do it without here.

Amy Hord smiles when she talks about working with Bolden at F-S-S, “She’s incredibly remarkable. We are all happy to be in her presence because she is, her passion is contagious.”

To understand how Jackie got to the point of dedicating her life to helping others, we have to go back to December 6th of 1994.

“My daughter was murdered by her husband,” says Bolden. “He took her to a field just north of the airport and dumped her body in that field. Her body wasn’t found until April of 95.”

Cathy Barnum’s husband was found guilty and is currently serving time at the Clements unit. It took seven years for that legal process to play out.

“After that seven years,” says Jackie. “I was ready to go out and do something else with my life.”

Jackie left behind a successful career in the banking business to become the voice for her daughter.

“I started by speaking out and that generated me getting interested in the field and going to school, taking classes, going to conferences, using my vacation time.”

Her time, her money, and her passion led to a job as a crime victims advocate in the Potter County D.A.’s office. Five years late she moved over to Family Support Services.

Over several decades Jackie has fought a lot of battles for a lot of people but recently she had to fight her own.

Bolden was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2018.

“I was absolutely adamant I wouldn’t go through treatment,” says Bolden. “My daughter, the nurse, said you’re going through the treatment, so I did.”

It was a nine-month struggle of chemotherapy, surgeries, and radiation.

Bolden recently had her six-month check-up and received a clean bill of health.

Not along after finding out she was cancer-free, Bolden learned that her daughter the nurse had committed suicide. That was the news that almost broke her.

“I thought it was the end of the world,” says Bolden. “I felt like it was the end of the world. I wanted it to be the end of the world but apparently that’s not what God’s plan is for me.”

The plan for now is to keep helping others while also helping herself.

Bolden is working on a new book and her first book, Just Another Missing Person is expected to be released on Amazon soon.

