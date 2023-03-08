AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is home to a lot of furry friends. It is also the place where you can find one of our remarkable women finalists.

Berkeley Hilliard is one of the youngest zoo curators in the state and while her job is a little wild, she is making a difference, one animal at a time.

As zoo curator, Berkeley Hilliard knows the ends and outs of everything on site.

“It’s my life,” said Hilliard. “This is my purpose.”

Hilliard took a job as a zoo keeper in 2018 and was promoted to curator in 2019, becoming one of the youngest ever to have the job.

“It’s just two hours away from my hometown, which is Lubbock,” said Hilliard. “I applied and got the position.”

This career choice did not surprise her mom, Leeann Branham. She said Berkeley has been bringing home animals since she was young.

“I do have some rescues here at my house because of her,” said Branham. “She’s just always had a heart for animals.”

Berkeley loves the adventure of working at Amarillo’s zoo.

“You may come in one morning and think you know what, this is what I’m going to do, I’m going to do this, this and this, but the animals really set my day for me,” said Hilliard.

Friends, co-workers, and family will tell you she is right at home when she is at the zoo.

“One of the most resilient people I’ve ever met,” said co-worker, Kendalyn Richardson.

Berkeley Hilliard will tell you this is her dream job.

Being able to educate, especially younger kids. Being able to educate them just also teaches them to have a respect and that mutual relationship with animals that can make this earth a whole lot better,” she said.