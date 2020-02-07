Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 109 years of service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is the oldest African American church in Amarillo, with one of the youngest lead pastors.

Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church recently celebrated its 109th anniversary. Inside Mount Zion, you can find people praying, singing, and praising in unison.

For many, Mount Zion was a safe haven and a place to forget the troubles of the outside world. Doris Smith a member of 65 years often reflects on her years growing up in the church.

“My fondest memory was the 1954 station wagon. The lady over the junior board would pick us up after practice we’d go to her home and she would cook and we would eat. We’d have so much fun,” Smith said.

Aside from Mount Zion being one of the oldest churches in town, it is also gaining recognition by having one of the youngest lead pastors.

At only 29 years old, Reverend Thomas D. Sands is taking on a huge responsibility by leading a church known for a long legacy.

“It is a privilege to lead people who are some same age, some younger, and the majority is older,” Rev. Sands said.

According to Rev. Sands, it is amazing to see how church members have responded to him and his wife, Nerissa, taking over.

“They embrace me. they’re more like mothers, grandmothers, grandfathers to me.so we make it work,” Rev. Sands said.

The first lady of the church told us they have big plans for Mount Zion.

“Mount Zion’s been here for 109 years and we want to go another 109 years. that’s what our purpose here is,” Nerissa Sands said.

The history of the church’s part in Amarillo’s segregation period is important to remember, but it is also important to focus on the future.

“The door knob’s on the outside feel free to come in at any time. So we want everyone to know whether you are black, white Mexican, Chinese, you are very welcome here,” Rev. Sands said.

Today, the church is a melting pot with people of different races and backgrounds.

Rev. Sands said he wants everyone who visits to walk away with one thing in mind.

“Times are changing. People are not how they used to be. However, we’ve evolved to be a church where we welcome all races we believe the same thing. we worship together, but all of our goals is to go to Heaven, ” said Rev. Sands.

