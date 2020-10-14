Watch: National Hispanic Heritage Month virtual Award Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Los Barrios de Amarillo organized a virtual event honoring Hispanic leaders, intended to bring awareness of the contributions made by those leaders into the Amarillo community.

For the past several years, community members have gathered at the Amarillo Community Wesley Center to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month. However, this year looked different. Unable to gather in the Barrio neighborhood in person, the award luncheon took place virtually.

“We are sad that we can’t celebrate together as has been the tradition. However, our first concern is the health and safety of everyone involved with and attending the event,” said Mary Bralley, Hispanic Heritage Luncheon chair. “But we will not let this pandemic stop us from celebrating!”

The awards presented, and their criteria are as follows:

Young Rising Star – a person that has demonstrated leadership in their school, church, and/or family and has exhibited strong leadership skills in the Hispanic community.

Lifetime Heart of the Barrio – A person who has strong, consistent volunteerism in the Amarillo Hispanic community and has been dedicated to serving the Hispanic Community.

Business Community Service – A business that has provided strong monetary support or encouraged community volunteerism.

Hispanic Woman of the Year – A woman who has distinguished herself in an organization, her profession, and her community.

Hispanic Man of the Year – A man who has distinguished himself in an organization, his profession, and his community.

