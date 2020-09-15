Miss Amarillo Latina contestants say it is more than a pageant but a way to show their heritage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Miss Amarillo Latina pageant is coming soon, and a few young ladies are working hard to take home the crown and show off their Hispanic heritage while doing it.

The title of Miss Amarillo Latina is one that is earned and worn with pride. It represents not only the city but also the Hispanic community as a whole.

“We get the opportunity to empower Latina women and to just help girls with their confidence as they go along and to help them grow and to be powerful you know tell them that they have a voice that they don’t have to stay in the box that they’re in,” Micaela Cruz, Miss Amarillo Latina 2019, explained.

The reigning pageant queen, Cruz said there is a lot more to doing a pageant than meet the eye.

“We kind of just go out to any community events we can find and we participate as much as possible,” Cruz said.

Aside from community service, learning to be confident and comfortable with who you are and where you’re from come with the territory.

“There’s a lot of things I didn’t know I could do. I didn’t know I was so friendly and so social and I didn’t know I could be so talkative,” Princess Haskins, pageant contestant, stated.

For some of the girls the pageant helps to give them a boost of confidence.

“I was tired of being in a box and I wanted to go out and show everybody what I got. We need to be proud of who we are,” Aracely Ramirez, a pageant contestant, explained.

Showing pride is something young Hispanic men and women struggle with since they often represent more than one culture.

“It gives us an opportunity to speak about what we stand for as young Latina women. we live in a world where we are labeled and only justified by what we look like and this gives us an opportunity to show and be an inspiration to our community,” Nevaeh Perez, a pageant contestant, said.

Contestants say they hope to be an inspiration for Hispanic women who want to stand out and let their voices be heard.

The Miss Amarillo Latina pageant will take place on September 20, at the Amarillo Globe News Center.

A presentation of the contestants will be at Sam Houston Park on September 18 at seven that evening.