Los Barrios de Amarillo have luncheon honoring Hispanic leaders in the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September 15 to October 15 is considered National Hispanic Heritage Month and several groups came together to celebrate our Hispanic Heritage.

Today, Los Barrios de Amarillo along with the Amarillo and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon to honor Hispanic leaders in our community

Awards given out included Young Rising Star, Heart of the barrio and Hispanic Man and Woman of the Year.

“There’s so many Latinos that are leaders in our community. It’s all about in celebration of Hispanic Heritage, it’s about our culture, it’s about our heritage, working hard, rolling up our sleeves. We have so much more work to do,” said Helen Burton, Hispanic Woman of the Year.

The keynote speaker who presented the awards was WT Professor Dr. Elsa Diego-Medrano.