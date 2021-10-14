Los Barrios announce 2021 Hispanic Heritage award winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Los Barrios de Amarillo has announced the winners of its 50th Anniversary and Awards Celebration. A ceremony was held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 via the Los Barrios’s Facebook page to honor and recognize local community leaders.

The event was in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, a nationwide commemoration of Hispanic and Latin Americans’ history and cultures that happens from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year.

Los Barrios said the theme of this year’s celebration was “Reflecting on the Past, Looking to the Future” as a way to honor their 50th anniversary. At the event, present and some past board presidents shared their memories of how the organization has made a difference in the life of students across the Texas Panhandle.

The local leaders and volunteers who won the 2021 awards are: