Local restaurant spreads love of Mexican American food to our area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is no shortage of Mexican American food here on the High Plains and David’s Mexican Restaurant said they are doing their best to give everyone a taste of authenticity.

“It’s the best and it’s brought from Mexico and our ancestors and people that love cooking it and making it for their family,” Aspen Cabrera, a waitress at the restaurant, explained.

Cabrera said Mexican food is more than just a taste, but a memory of family and tradition.

“People that come try our food maybe it reminds them of their grandparent’s homecooked food and it brings back memories and they enjoy it,” Cabrera stated.

In many Mexican American households, families pass on recipes, teaching their children how to make food at a young age so they one day will be able to make it for their own families. This is something Cabrera feels they work hard to do.

Restaurant workers do this by making sure everyone’s appetite is satisfied and smiles stay on the faces of those who visit.

“Everything is just cooked here with love so that’s why it’s just so much better. Our staff, our fast hot plates that come out, and our customer service,” Cabrera explained.

Serving food with a smile is just one way to help customers feel like they are at home.

“We want it to be the best and to make the best and do everything we can. We want everybody to enjoy the food the way we do,” Cabrera said.

If you are interested in trying something different, there is one traditional meal that is popular but usually not served throughout the week, called Menudo. Some differ on the soup but those at David’s Mexican Restaurant suggest trying it with a traditional drink.

