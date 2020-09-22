Influential Hispanic woman encourages higher education for minorities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Born and raised here on the High Plains, Yolanda Castillo has seen progress throughout the years of Hispanic men and women.

She said at one time work was a primary focus, but now many are setting their eyes on new heights.

“When we see more Hispanics graduate from even high school, and now they’re going into college. They can see, you know, there is a chance for me. There is a possibility that I’m going to be able to graduate from a four-year university,” Castillo said.

Castillo said as a member of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce their main focus is to help provide a path to higher education.

“If everyone is educated then we can all make better decisions as to what’s going to benefit everyone all the way around. If anybody needs scholarships that’s what we’re helping with,” Castillo explained.

In doing this they, are helping to bring unity in a world that is seemingly being divided.

“There’s so much division. So many people want to be divided and that’s not really where we’re going to accomplish our goal. If we’re divided it’s not going to be accomplished,” Castillo said.

Castillo said those accomplishments come from hard work and working together to see a common goal for the Hispanic community in our area.

That goal is that educated minorities be placed in professions of all types and in all places.

“Not only are they proud but we as the community are proud to know that we’ve got Hispanics in all areas and all types of professions. It’s exciting to see that they can do it,” Castillo said.

