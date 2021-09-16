Hispanic Heritage: WT Professor Dr. Ray Barbosa inspiring the community through education

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M professor Dr. Ray Barbosa hopes to serve as an example of hope and inspiration to his community.

“Americans have always been from very diverse backgrounds wherever they came from since the beginning of America. So I just hope to be a part of to build a better America,” said Dr. Ray Barbosa, West Texas A&M Director of Masters of Educational Leadership.

Amarillo native Dr. Ray Barbosa is hoping to accomplish that through education by serving as the Director of of Masters of Educational Leadership at West Texas A&M.

“I was recruited to help with the doctorate and then I was recruited to actually teach the masters of educational leadership which is teaching teachers to become principals,” said Dr. Barbosa.

Dr. Barbosa said one of the biggest reasons why he pursued higher education in the first place was to teach his culture.

“I wanted to teach the American flag, teach what it’s all about, just the American dream. I wanted to help the next generation here in America. I wanted to help, especially my culture, Latinos, Hispanics, whatever you want to call us. I just wanted to help us to grow and to be someone better and to have some sort of future in education,” said Dr. Barbosa.

Dr. Barbosa said that his drive to accomplish this started when he was young, watching his migrant parents work.

“It’s hard work. My father would work in Hereford, pick onions. The older I got the more I asked. I didn’t want to do that. I didn’t want to work hard. I wanted to work smarter. The key to education in America is education,” said Dr. Barbosa.

This played a role in him serving in a position with the Region 16 Education Service Center to help area migrant families and students navigate the school system.

“Just see them grow, to see them go to college, to see them be who they want to be. I love teaching. I love the teaching world. I love being what I was as a teacher. Now I teach principals. I love being in this position where I can help migrant students. I can help Latinos. I can help Hispanics. I can help others. I don’t care what color you are. I get to serve others especially in the education world,” said Dr. Barbosa.

Dr. Barbosa says he was originally going to pursue a masters in business before he was convinced by his schoolmate, Claudia Stuart, to pursue education.

Also, Dr. Barbosa is trilingual in that he can speak English, Spanish and perform sign language.