One way to honor Hispanic Heritage month is through music. For years community members have been able to enjoy the sounds of mariachi music.

Mariachi music has brought people together for centuries. It was the music of country people; music that celebrated the joys, the struggles, and the triumphs of the Mexican people.

“The great thing about mariachi music is that it’s not just a Mexican Texan thing it’s worldwide,” says Porfiro Sanchez.

Mariachi Azteca has brought that musical joy to Waco since early 1980’s when Gonzalo Martinez immigrated from Mexico at the age of 15. He took it upon himself to learn every instrument. He started playing at Saint Frances catholic church then at weddings, quinceñeras and family functions in the Waco community.

The musical form and ensemble of the mariachi developed differently from region to region.

“We don’t just play traditional mariachi music but we play Norteño, Cumbias, Romantic music all kinds of music,” says Sanchez.

Mexican mariachi music is made to move you. From the sounds of trumpets, violins, vihuela, and guitarrón.

And the stories it tells.

“I love to express myself with mariachi music,” says Sanchez.