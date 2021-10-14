Hispanic Heritage Month: Amarillo College’s Hispanic Student Association

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Several Amarillo College students and faculty have joined together to create a new organization on their campus.

“Create, preserve and promote awareness and understanding of Hispanic culture on campus and in the community,” said Nancy Farren, Amarillo College Hispanic Student Association Co-Sponsor.

That in a nutshell is the aim of the recently-created Hispanic Student Association at Amarillo College.

“We have amazing people in our community. We have a beautiful culture. We want to celebrate and we invite all of our community to be a part of that,” said Farren.

Hispanic students make up the majority of Amarillo College’s enrollment, making it a Hispanic-serving institution as deemed by the U.S. Dept. of Education.

But Farren says students of all backgrounds are welcome to join.

“It’s for any student on campus that wants to participate. We want to bring awareness to the Hispanic culture and celebrate the population and give the opportunity for the community as well as the campus to know more about what our goals are, where our dreams are for our population and our community,” said Farren.

“I am so excited,” said Claudia Zaragoza, Amarillo College Hispanic Student Association President.

Zaragoza serves as HSA’s first-ever President.

Raised in Mexico, Zaragoza says she wanted to join HSA immediately after finding out about it.

“I was kind of looking for a place to feel welcome and when I entered here, there was no Hispanic Student Association at AC. When I saw that we were going to start the Hispanic Student Association in AC, I was like I need to go there. That’s the place that I will belong to,” said Zaragoza.

Serving as the first-ever President is something Zaragoza is not taking for granted.

“I feel really great to say that I was the first president of the Hispanic student association. It’s something that I’m going to be really grateful for and be like oh yeah I started that when I was in college. All the members that are going to start this, they’re going to be the founding members of something that’s going to stay here at AC for I hope a long time,” said Zaragoza.

To learn more about Amarillo College’s HSA, you can contact Nancy Farren at 806-371-5431.