CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Microsoft Executive is set to speak during West Texas A&M University’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Oct. 4 as part of WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

According to officials, Sandra Lopez, a former vice president and chief marketing officer of Microsoft, will speak at her “Career Empowerment through Diversity, Respect and Inclusion” event in WT’s Alumni Banquet Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Officials added that Lopez led Microsoft’s marketing advertising strategy in the digital industry and has worked in various corporate marketing positions at Intel, Adobe Systems Inc., Macromedia, Computer Associations International Inc. among others. She serves on several boards including World Economic Forum’s Global Council on Augmented and Virtual Reality.

“Sandra Lopez will deliver an inspirational presentation on her many years of experience serving in leadership positions in the Fortune 100 corporate technology environment,” said Dr. Leslie Ramos Salazar, ALPFA faculty adviser and WT’s Abdullat Professor of Business. “She is well-known nationally for her corporate and consumer marketing expertise. For instance, she managed a wearable technology business for Intel’s New Technology Group.”

Lopez has made it on several influential lists including Top 100 Women in Technology from Technology Magazine, Top 10 Latina Executives from LatinaStyle, and Most Influential and Notable Hispanic Professional in Information Technology from HiTec, according to officials.

Officials noted that Lopez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and textiles and clothing from the University of California at Davis and attended the Stanford’s Executive Accelerator Program in 2016.

“Attending this event will be a great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning from a top technological expert in the United States,” Ramos Salazar said. “It will inspire the audience to embrace one’s culture and to have the confidence to overcome any career challenges in order to thrive in one’s career.”

For more information on the event contact Ramos Salazar at 806-651-2548 or lsalazar@wtamu.edu.