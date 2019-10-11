Flavors of Amarillo Mariachi Festival held this evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted the Flavors of Amarillo Mariachi Festival tonight.

The event was providing an opportunity to experience the Hispanic culture and explore different flavors from a variety of restaurants in our area, all in one place.

“In Amarillo, we love to eat. We have so many restaurants here and a lot of times you want to try out restaurants before you go to them, and this is your chance to do it just to have something to do on a Thursday night. It’s great and you see people you know here and you eat with family and friend and so we like doing them,” said Gus Trugillo with the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Part of the live mariachi performances was Los Matadores de Texas Tech.