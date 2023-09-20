AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 in 2023, communities and organizations across the United States will observe National Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate the histories and cultures of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

As noted by the official National Hispanic Heritage Month website, the tradition began in 1968 with Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover the current 30-day period. Regarding the start date of Sept. 15, organizers noted that the date is significant because of the anniversary of independence for multiple Latin American countries.

Further, the month also covers other significant days including:

Mexico’s Independence Day on Sept. 16

Chile’s Independence Day on Sept. 18

Día de la Raza, or Columbus Day, on Oct. 12

Local businesses, universities, community organizations, and individuals alike mark the month with celebrations and events across the US in celebration of the cultures and contributions of Hispanic Americans. Stories and festivities from both the High Plains and the rest of the country will be collected in the Hispanic Heritage Month category alongside a look at the history of Hispanic exploration and culture in America.