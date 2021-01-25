WT’s Black Women’s Association to Celebrate Black History Month with speakers, banquet

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the University, prominent Black men and women from Amarillo will offer their stories and insights during West Texas A&M University Black Women’s Association’s celebration of Black History Month.

Each speaker, said the University, will address the association’s month-long theme: “We must be the change we want to see.” That’s the same theme that’s the focus of BWA’s Martin Luther King Jr. video essay scholarship contest; deadline for entries is Feb. 19.

“We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding slate of guest speakers, and we expect that our students and the entire audience will benefit greatly from hearing them discuss their lived experiences,” said Janeth Stewart, BWA adviser.

The announced lineup includes:

Feb. 3: Joseph B. Peterson Jr., a WT graduate and Edward Jones financial adviser

Feb. 10: Ta’keira Benoit of the National Nuclear Security Administration and Kourtney Punch-Russell of Pantex Plant

Feb. 17: Melodie Graves, community activist and Amarillo College associate director of academic advising

“I hope the students learn about my journey and are empowered to overcome obstacles and know they are capable of anything,” Melodie Graves said.

The University said that all speeches will begin at 6 p.m. each week in the Legends Club in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Zoom options also will be available; email Diane King at dking@wtamu.edu to RSVP.

BWA’s Black History Month celebration will conclude with its second Black History Commemorative Banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in Legacy Hall inside the JBK. More information will be released closer to the event.