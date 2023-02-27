CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University, Black Student Union is a student-led organization that focuses on creating a safe environment to bring awareness to the many possible backgrounds of life.

Senior, Tearanee’ Lockhart is president of BSU and has been a member of the organization since her freshmen year. Lockhart said having BSU on campus is important because it helps widen your horizon.

“Having something on campus that has a whole bunch of different people, just helps widen your horizons,” said Lockhart. “I think the ideas that black students bring to campus are so important and we need to see more than just student athletes here on campus, we need to see students who are you know, journalism majors, engineering majors, and students of color who are like that need to know that they’re not alone here.”

Throughout the year BSU holds multiple events and meetings. One of their initiatives is tabling on campus and sharing BSU, as well as having hot-topic discussions.

“Sometimes it’s something as simple as like, what is better hot dogs or hamburgers, right? , explained Lockhart. “Sometimes we asked like important questions like, what do you think about Roe v. Wade? It gets people talking, like, they’ll come up to the desk, and they’ll have conversations with us, and it honestly just kind of shows like, hey, we’re not scary.”

BSU is open to all students, from all backgrounds and walks of life, not only black students. Further emphasizing the importance of having a safe space for all students.

DeAnndra Murry is a Diversity Coordinator at WT and was previously the president of BSU. Now in her new role, Murry advises students and helps with campus diversity initiatives.

“Everybody wants to be represented, no matter who you are,” said Murray. “Everybody wants their culture seen, everybody wants to know that they are seen. That’s what I want to represent at WT, that everybody knows that they have a safe place to go, they need a friend, they need a hug. They need somebody to vent to I want to be that person.”

Throughout the Month of February BSU and WT will work to hold events on campus that showcase black history and excellence.

“I think having events that highlight not even just like black students, but students of color especially helps kind of like break those barriers, right?,” stated Lockhart. “Because like if I’m the only one planning these events are the black students, the only one planning these events, it feels like a singular issue. But when we have the university planning events, making sure that students, black students and students of color are at the forefront, it shows that we’re not alone.”

Events that will take place throughout February for Black History Month are a culture trivia night, a panel discussion led by Dr. Curtis Hill and alumni. One point of discussion will focus on how to navigate as minorities on college campuses, according to Murry.

When Lockhart first arrived at WT, she was worried about not seeing a lot of black people on campus and being represented. However, being a part of BSU helped her become more comfortable with who she is. As well as have countless opportunities to be involved in student life.

“It’s just showing that although we might have differences, like we’re still alive, and we still have that same common goal of like graduating successfully and being making your name for yourself,” explained Lockhart. “So, for me, it’s definitely helped me be more comfortable in my blackness and it helped me find more comfort in my blackness.”

One opportunity that Lockhart received was traveling to Africa in November. The trip was sponsored by the university’s diversity office and put on the communication department.

“That trip was just, it was life-changing, honestly,” said Lockhart. “Getting to go and see, like a whole country full of black people and see them successful and thriving and proud, is just, it’s something that was absolutely amazing.

The study abroad trip to Africa was available for all students.

Another opportunity Lockhart has earned due to working at BSU and promoting diversity and inclusion on campus is WT’s new student-led podcast.

“Getting to be a part of the podcast is really amazing,” stated Lockhart. We’re getting to talk to people who really shaped WT to be what it is. So, we’re meeting we’re meaning like donors who have like the Schaefers who have given so much money to WT and really saw its very beginnings when it was starting to like to pick up stamina and grow.”

According to WT officials, there are around 10,000 students enrolled and about five percent of the student population are African American students. Knowing that the university is making strides to promote diversity means a lot to BSU.

“I think by continuing to like put organizations that are diverse at the forefront of WTS message, you’re only going to increase the diverse population here, said Lockhart. “Diversity is so important because you have to be able to know people and get along with people that have different cultural backgrounds in you. And so, I think it’s a really good initiative that WT has been doing.”