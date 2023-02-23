Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The bleachers were filled this Thursday evening and afternoon for Waco high school’s sixth annual Black History Month show.

The twist to this year’s show was the theme “If we only knew what we could do,” making a dedication to the former McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson.

The presentation in previous years focused on nationally recognized leaders, this year, the leaders were all from here in McLennan county.

Waco high student body president Kevin Redmond says, Gibson’s saying is one that speaks volumes to him and his peers.

“So letting the young people know that if you only knew what you could be able to do, you would be able to accomplish that,” said Redmond. “If you change your perspective on different things, you will be able to go as far as he did and maybe further.”

Dancers, muscians, models, and singers took the stage celebrating Black History, culture, and excellence.

Waco High principal Sterlin McGruder says the students have been planning this program since the start of 2023.

“So these performances are artistic ways where they can express themselves with some of the learning that they got. So it’s so important that we have fine arts at our school and they are able to express themselves in a culturally proficient way,” said McGruder.

There were also spoken word performances — including self-published Waco poet Tonee Shelton taking the mic.

Shelton says she hopes her performance helps black youth feel recognized and that they can achieve their dreams.

“I hope they feel empowered, and I hope they feel inspired and I hope that they feel seen,” said Shelton. “I know that if I was someone in that high school setting and I saw an adult that was a professional doing poetry, I might have started doing poetry earlier.”

A main takeaway from this year’s program is to acknowledge the past in order to thrive in the present and future.