AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As educators, it’s a teacher’s job to expand and broaden the minds of young people as they grow into the people they become.

The impact a teacher or coach makes can last a lifetime and for one man, Johnny N. Allen, his impact is still being felt even after his passing.

In 1948, the segregated Carver High School would open its door and Allen would move his family to Amarillo to accept a job at the high school where he would teach mathematics and coach all sports, boys and girls.

“I think anyone you will talk to, any of his players, anyone that knew him, he was a great x’s and o’s man. I think he was beyond his time as far as the mechanics of football, he studied the game. But beyond that, he was a molder of young men. Anyone you talk to will tell you he was a disciplinarian, he was tough but fair. He made men, young men accountable and it made them better for it,” said James Allen, Johnny N. Allen’s son.

According to the Prairie View Interscholastic League Collection, Carver’s time in athletics was from 1950 to 1966.

During that time, Allen’s approach to the game brought great success.

Some of the highlights of Allen’s teams are they won the 1952 Prairie View Interscholastic League football state championship and the 1964 and 1965 track state championships, according to the University Interscholastic League.

This year, Palo Duro High School honored the 70th anniversary of the 1952 state championship win during their game against Lubbock High.

Palo Duro High School Head Coach Eric Mims, Sr. said it was a privilege to honor that team.

“When you look at history and you look at schools, they generally recognize programs that have done amazing things in the past, if a high school would have won a state championship in football 20 years ago, we would have a 20-year reunion, we would walk all the players out onto the field, bring the coach back, we would have the game ball. It would be celebrated and it would often be talked about. Well, we are talking about Carver High School, which no longer exists, the school was shut down permanently post-segregation and then they brought the school back as an elementary in the 1990s, but there is no one to celebrate the things that happened at Carver, the state championships in football…well there is no one to honor them, to pay homage to that school, that history almost get swept under the rug or it gets forgotten about. I was the first African-American head coach in AISD history since Johnny Allen who was the head coach of the Carver Dragons. I was the first African-American head coach in UIL history in Amarillo, Texas. So, for me to pay homage to Coach Johnny Allen and to that group of young men and remember what they did during adverse times and during difficult times…I just felt it was my responsibility to honor those guys and pay homage to them.”

Palo Duro High School would win that game 70-0 on that 70th-anniversary game and in a strange coincidence, Carver would beat Palestine Lincoln 7-0.

Mims added that he hopes PDHS can continue to be the torchbearer for Carver HS and continue to share its legacy.

“There is almost a natural connection between North Heights, this area of north Amarillo, and Palo Duro High School. So, yeah I would love to honor Carver any chance that I get because like I said it’s a school that is closed down. They still have class reunions for Carver, but they don’t get the recognition of their sports teams and great accomplishments that were had many years ago when that school was open and I would like to keep that legacy alive.”

Carver High School would close its doors in 1967, leaving a hole in the community.

“Carver High School was the lifeblood of the North Heights community. During the 50s and 60s, carver was the focal point of North Heights. That’s when north heights was a true community, everything revolved around carver. All the kids, the parents, the churches, everything revolved around that school. So everyone knew each other, they looked out for each other, carver was a wonderful place to be, focused on and unfortunately, we lost carver as far as a community school and Amarillo is not the same for it,” said Allen.

The original Carver High School building is still standing as it was reopened as the George Washington Carver Elementary Academy.

After the closure of Carver, Allen would go on to teach at Horace Mann Junior High and ended his teaching career at Amarillo High School, where he trained boy’s cross country and track athletes for all four high schools.

While at Horace Mann, Allen would teach and inspire a future educator, Mrs. Sandy Whitlow.

Mrs. Whitlow would later go on to become the second principal at the Johnny N. Allen Sixth Grade Campus.

“It was quite an honor for me to be named the principal here in 2007 at the Johnny N. Allen campus. Not often do you get to be a principal at a school named after someone that you knew personally and that somebody you respected as well,” said Whitlow.

When you enter the campus, pictures of Johnny N. Allen greet you, something that Mrs. Whitlow said was very important to her.

“We put these pictures up on the wall because it was important to me that the students that walked the halls here knew the campus, knew the man the campus was named after and I just wanted them to know that they are not just coming to Johnny N. Allen campus, but there is a man behind it who if they could emulate that man then they could be successful people too. Especially my young men that were coming to school here,” said Whitlow.

Allen said it was a big honor for his entire family when Amarillo Independent School District decided to name the sixth-grade campus after his dad.

“I can’t tell you how good it makes me feel inside to know that. You make an impact while you’re here, but that impact goes on for generations to come. If you can leave that kind of imprint on the world, then you truly have done something wonderful.”

Johnny N. Allen 6th Grade Campus to this day is the only 6th-grade campus in Amarillo to be named after a local person.

Many words can be used to describe Johnny N. Allen. Words like teacher, coach, and mentor, but for James Allen, one word describes his father the best.

“He was my best friend. He was my best friend and every day I just try to do things that I think he would want me to do to try to carry on his legacy,” said Allen.

According to the Carver Golden Dragon Association, Allen is in multiple halls of fame across Texas including the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame, the Huston-Tillson Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Texas Black Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and Allen was also named one of the Golden Spread’s Top 100 Sports Legends of the 20th Century.