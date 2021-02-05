‘I trusted and I believed’: 181st District Court’s first minority, female Judge hopes to inspire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Judge Titiana Frausto is still reveling in a historic moment on the High Plains.

“This is reality this is really happening,” Judge Frausto told KAMR Local 4 News. “I did a lot of thinking and a lot of praying about the direction of my career and ultimately decided to apply and here I am.”

Last year, the honorable John B. Board announced his retirement.

“I got the phone call from the governor’s office and I was just overcome with joy and thankfulness,” Judge Frausto explained.

Then on October 1, 2020, Judge Frausto was sworn in as the 181st District Court’s presiding judge. It’s a position Judge Frausto thought would take longer to obtain.

“People tend to think judges are old sometimes so I at least thought I would be older so it was a more long term goal,” Frausto added.

It’s not just her age, Judge Frausto is also the first woman and minority to be appointed in Potter and Randall counties.

“I trusted and I believed, and I bet on myself, Judge Frausto said.

Prior to taking the bench, Judge Frausto practiced family law and criminal defense in the Amarillo area shortly after completing law school at Texas Tech University in 2009.

“Amarillo is just that kind of place, the longer you’re here the less likely it is you’re going to leave cause you just really appreciate the people and the community,” Judge Frausto explained.

And while juggling other titles such as mother and wife, Judge Frausto plans to use her newest title to inspire young girls in the communities.

“For a child that looks like me to come and look at that wall and see, there’s an African American woman who is or was a district attorney judge depending on when they come, I hope that inspires them,” Judge Frausto said. “I hope that that invokes in them the aspiration that if she can do this I can do this.”

Judge Frausto is also the Chairman of the Amarillo Art Institute, Board Member of the Opportunity School, and a volunteer and mentor for Project Safe Neighborhoods.