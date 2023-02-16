AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the early 1900’s, many black youths in North Amarillo didn’t finish beyond a sixth-grade education because of a lack of resources.

Then came along a professor named Silas “S.C.” Patten.

S.C. Patten was a man who took his relationship with God seriously.

He organized Johnson Chapel A.M.E Church in the 1920’s as a source of faith and spirituality for north Amarilloans.

Born in February 1873, he and his wife Claire came to Amarillo from Houston back in 1928.

“Education for him, was and his, his faith was everything,” said Rev. Bennie Anderson is the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Amarillo, and is the great-grandson of Professor Patten.

“He was born in Evergreen, Texas. His brothers and sisters, there were 10 or 11 of them, and so they were born, a few of them were born in slavery. He was born outside of slavery,” Rev. Anderson explained.

As was the case for so many black men and women back then, just existing proved to be dangerous at times.

“He was half black and white, he was not always accepted everywhere. But you know, I think that just his work ethic and his belief, that was what made his mark here,” Rev. Anderson said proudly.

Rev. Anderson says Patten and another North Amarillo pioneer, Bones Hooks, crossed paths and Patten wound up in Amarillo.

Upon his arrival, he became the principal at Frederick Douglass School, which was located near the railroad tracks in the 100 block of South Harrison.

But the professor saw a need for higher education for black youth.

“There was a need for a high school because our African-American kids could not go any farther than sixth grade here,” said Linda Vaughn, a retired educator from the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD).

“So families who wanted their children to have a higher education had to afford and most of them could not, but because on the salaries that they made, but they did it because they knew that education was extremely important,” she recalled.

To solve the problem, Professor Patten donated his home at 18th and North Hughes, and named it Patten School, the first high school in the entire Panhandle for black students.

“It was a four-room house, it went up through 11th grade, my aunt went there. Our family at least had a car. But there are a lot of families that did not and at that time North Heights was all dirt roads. So when it rained or snowed or whatever, like this, kids still have to walk, but they wanted education so badly. Their parents wanted them to have education so badly that they walked to school, and it was it was fine with them,” Vaughn said.

Patten was a professor of the school until Carver opened in 1947, and believed education and faith were the two building blocks of a thriving community.

“The church was called Patten church. Well, in September of ‘(19)28, I believe it was, he moved the church to 1901 North Washington Street, and it’s now the site of Johnson Chapel A.M.E Church,” she told KAMR.

Professor Patten died in 1943 at the age of 70, and blazed a trail for people like his great-grandson, and set an example for an entire community.

Both Rev. Anderson and Vaughn told KAMR they both want to see the community unite, grow and move forward.

“I can’t put into words, you know, I live right by this church. I pass by I purposely pass by every day,” Rev. Anderson said.

“It’s the I know, there’s something that needs to be done, and I know that I can do some of those things,” Vaughn added.