AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Passing through the historic North Heights Neighborhood in North Amarillo, you’ll see the remnants of some of the pillars and black pioneers of the city.

And one of the early leaders in Amarillo’s black community, Dr. James Odis “J.O.” Wyatt, a black doctor who moved here in 1939.

“Daddy was a strong man who was dedicated to service,” said Judge Thelma Wyatt Moore, Dr. Wyatt’s daughter, who’s now a judge in Atlanta, GA.

Despite completing residencies in Kansas and San Antonio, Dr. Wyatt wasn’t allowed to practice in the local hospitals back then, so he built his own hospital in North Heights.

Judge Wyatt Moore recalled her father as a hard-working, dedicated man, who loved to laugh.

“Daddy was a Pullman Porter, as he worked his way through medical school. He a very jovial man, he could tell a joke, and he passed that along to his sons,” she recalled.

But make no mistake, she said Dr. Wyatt was a man of discipline.

“He was a man of few words, I never got a whipping, but if I did something wrong, there were going to be repercussions,” she joked.

Black and Hispanic patients weren’t allowed in local hospitals in Amarillo back then, and some moms had to give birth in the basement of local facilities.

He operated the hospital with his wife, who served as the administrator.

The facility was located at 901 North Hayden, which is the same spot where the Black Historical Cultural Center currently sits. The little house right next to it was the living quarters of his two nurses, Margauret Saunders and Billie Murphy.

Dr. Wyatt is credited with delivering the majority of kids born in North Amarillo in the 1940’s and 1950’s.

Alphonso Vaughn was one of the many he brought into the world.

“There was no other place to go,” said Vaughn, a retired Potter County Commissioner. “So not only as far as birthing helping birthing a number of children, but he was the doctor. He was the primary doctor. He was the surgeon he was those he was there to? Yes. Obviously, I’m certain that he have saved many lives in this community.”

Throughout his storied career, Dr. Wyatt served on multiple committees.

In 1955, he unsuccessfully ran for a position on the Amarillo Independent School District School Board and became the first African-American to run for public office in the city.

But it didn’t come without hatred and controversy.

Just one day after his candidacy for the position, Dr. Wyatt was watching tv at his home on NW 12th street, heard a commotion outside, only to find a burning cross in his front yard.

“Imagine a man of great courage, living in a time of segregation, not being able to go to restaurants, and being able to go to movie theaters, not being able to get going to school, but getting third hand materials,” Vaughn recalled.

Dr. Wyatt died in 1958 from complications from heart disease, but his legacy still lives on, by way of the J.O. Wyatt Clinic in Northeast Amarillo, which is part of the Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS). The clinic opened in 1994.

“We have a number of primary care providers out there,” said Dr. Brian Weiss, Chief Medical Officer of the NWTHS. “So that’s going to cover all your common medical conditions from hypertension to diabetes, now I actually take care of people living with HIV there. So we have an HIV specialty clinic, we actually have a couple of gastroenterologist, and we also have women’s services and children’s services out there.”

Dr. Wyatt leaves behind a rich legacy of service and history to the Amarillo community.

“I wish more people understood that history, because it’s such a beautiful history of what he did for this community and how we serve this community,” Dr. Weiss noted.

His work brings hope for growth and change.

“The community was cohesive, and that’s what I take from the Amarillo community, just how beautifully cohesive we were,” Judge Wyatt Moore said.

Full interviews with Judge Thelma Wyatt Moore, Dr. Brian Weiss and retired Potter County Commissioner Alphonso Vaughn are below: