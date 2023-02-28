TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The City of Temple welcomed the community to the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center to celebrate its second annual Black History Month Ceremony.

Leaders from Bell County and surrounding communities, took turns recognizing important moments of black history and the individuals who are making a difference in Central Texas today.

Everyone from business owners to city employees, and even Bell County’s Miss Black U.S.A, attended this years’ even bigger turn out.

Some speakers challenged those in attendance to take more action in their communities, saying with Black History Month coming to a close, there is more work to be done.

“Black history deals with those unsung heroes, voices of the voiceless. The importance of black history is to create opportunity not just for me, but for the youth and people to hear me. Let them know that we are more than what history has painted us, because we have our story, ” shared IMPAC Outreach Founder Dr. Rodney Duckett.

Temple Mayor Tim Davis presented an official proclamation to the NAACP and shared that the city aims to support under-funded communities in Temple.

He also summarized what today’s takeaways should be.

“I hope that all other ethnicities, all other cultures, will take the time to not only learn about black history, but to also respect the African-American population and have an understanding of where they’re coming from,” shared Mayor Davis.

Dr. Rodney Duckett encourages everyone to wield the power of education and for city officials to listen to their communities and meet them halfway.

“There’s a lot of pain within the city, and a lot of times people can’t listen because of the pain of the emotions. But you have to make an avenue. You have to make a bridge over troubled water to let them know that their voice matters,” shared Dr. Duckett.

Black history is made every day and even though this month has come to a close, the celebrations of legacies and greatness are ongoing.