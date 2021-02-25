Celebrating Black History: Patrick Miller making a big impact at a young age

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of celebrating Black History Month in our community, we like to recognize those that are making a huge difference here on the high plains.

“You know taking from the text of the good book. It says to whom much is given, much is required. I felt like I’ve been blessed with so many things and it’s up to me to use my blessings to be a blessing, to pay it forward in a sense,” said Patrick Miller, NAACP-Amarillo Branch President.

The just 31 year-old Miller has been paying it forward and then some.

The home-grown Amarillo kid graduated form Palo Duro High School before earning a degree in pre-law studies from West Texas A&M as a first-generation college student, a master’s in teaching and most recently, another master’s in educational leadership.

Miller says he owes a lot to education.

“Education is the great equalizer and I have always understood education as being the way out of the type of desperate situation. Also a way, or many opportunities can avail themselves. We should all pride ourselves in supporting public schools and education in general,” said Miller.

The list of Miller’s achievements at such a young age is quite remarkable.

Just to name a few, at 25 he was the youngest person ever to be named to the Amarillo College Board of Regents.

Miller was awarded a “Top 2 Percent Educator” award from Palo Duro High School.

In 2018, he was the recipient of the “Community Service Award” from the Amarillo Branch NAACP, to which he was just recently named the branch president.

“I have huge shoes to fill. Mr. Floyd Anthony, our outgoing President served for 15 extraordinary years in his tenure as President. I stand on the shoulders of giants. Whether it be the late great Iris Lawrence or Alphonso Vaughn. Reverend Nat Cantly. I can name so many others,” said Miller.

Like those mentioned, Miller says he also hopes to be an inspiration and has a message for area youth.

“You can really achieve anything but you really have to be willing to work for it, for anything you earn. Once you earn it, the work is not over. You must continue to strive for all that you do,” said Miller.

Miller says he’s just getting started.

“My story, God willingly, is far from finished,” said Miller.

As mentioned, education plays a big part in Miller’s life.

He currently works as the Curriculum Specialist at Amarillo ISD’s Whittier Elementary.