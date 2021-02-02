Amarillo Public Library celebrates Black History Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, the Amarillo Public Library kicked off its Black History Month celebration via Facebook. APL is enlisting book recommendations from members of Amarillo’s Black community.

The first live video published to the library’s main Facebook page, on Feb. 1, featured a recommendation from Marsha Bazan, also known as “Miss B”, who works at the North Branch Library.

Bazan read an excerpt from a novel by Alicia D. Williams titled, “Genesis Begins Again”. Genesis is a 13-year-old girl who struggles with her skin color and learns to love herself in an “uplifting tale of misfits.”

The Amarillo Public Library will publish the recommendations on Facebook Live every day around 3 p.m., according to public relations coordinator, Stacy Clopton.

