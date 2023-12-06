AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – KAMR Local 4 News and Townsquare Media have partnered with 20 local nonprofit agencies to offer goods and resources to households in need in the Amarillo area, including hygiene items, over-the-counter medication, food, and clothing.

“Help 4 the Holidays is something that we started last year to kind of help out the community,” Ryan Kramer, Townsquare Media director of content, said. “There’s a lot of nonprofits in the Amarillo area that don’t have the means to be able to have the big drives that some of these people do, so we wanted to give something to these smaller nonprofits to give them the ability and the chance to gain the things that they need for the holidays and the people that they serve.”

From Dec. 11 through Dec. 17, the “Help 4 the Holidays” initiative will collect donations of thousands of items for the holiday season at the Mayco Shopping Center off of 34th Avenue and Western Street, next door to H&R Block. Donations will be accepted each day of the drive from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Townsquare Media representatives Kramer and Lori Crofford noted that the donation drive will aim to collect “everything under the sun” for community members in need, from deodorant and shampoo and conditioner, paper products and other toiletries, to blankets and day-to-day clothing items.

“Anything helps,” Kramer said. “It doesn’t have to be something big, it can be something small. Just the tiniest little thing. Maybe a bottle of shampoo or conditioner. You would be amazed by what that means to somebody’s family. So you don’t have to think big. We’re not asking for huge items. You could be in the dollar store and pick up five items for $5 and it will amaze you as to how far these things will go for the people that need them.”

Most of the donated items, noted Kramer, will need to be new, including toys, and clothing donations are encouraged to have only been “gently, gently used.”

“You always see those big things of blankets and the big bins of hats and gloves, just grab a couple of extra while you are out shopping,” Crofford said. “Throw them in your basket then bring them out to us starting on Dec. 11.”

Those wanting to participate in the donation drive should collect items from the Master Donation List, available for viewing below or on this webpage, and deliver them to the donation site during the event.