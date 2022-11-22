AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – KAMR Local 4 News and Townsquare Media have partnered with 20 local nonprofit agencies to offer goods and resources to households in need in the Amarillo area, including hygiene items, over-the-counter medication, food, and clothing.

From Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, the “Help 4 the Holidays” initiative will collect donations of thousands of items for the holiday season at Silverland’s Hallmark in Wolflin Village, located at 2608 Wolflin Ave.

Those wanting to participate in the donation drive should collect items from the Master Donation List, available for viewing below or on this webpage, and deliver them to the donation center.

