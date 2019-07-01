Portly Pig Gets A Makeover

Bernard the potbellied pig was rescued from a situation where his owners let him grow to be dangerously overweight. Now, the race is on to nurse him back to health.

When Bernard first came to Pasado’s Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary in Sultan, Washington he weighed in at a whopping 250 pounds. Now, nearly four months later, he’s down to 219 pounds.

“He was in pretty rough shape,” said worker Lindsay Hamerly. “Bernard was so overweight the fat was covering his eyes, so he was functionally blind.”

Bernard’s former owners had let him get so fat he could barely walk. Breathing became difficult and his body ached under all that weight.

