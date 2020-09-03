Study: Asphalt roadways contribute to air pollution

(FOX NEWS) — Cars’ emissions have long been linked to air pollution but a new study is saying the roads they drive on are just as guilty.

According to a study published in the journal Science Advances, asphalt – heated by the sun – releases harmful chemicals into the air we breathe.

For the study researchers tested samples of asphalt from two major cities as well as roofing products such as asphalt shingles and sealant.

As the asphalt was heated it started to produce volatile compounds known to cause health issues and smog.

The amount of volatile compounds produced doubling as the temperature was raised between 104 and 140 degrees.

Researchers say this study gives a good insight into other root causes of air pollution suggesting roadways focus on paving products helping to keep the asphalt cool during the warm summer months.

