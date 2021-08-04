Several sick — 1 with kidney failure — in multistate E. coli outbreak linked to cake mix, CDC says

(WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating after a “multistate outbreak” of E. coli infections linked to cake mix.

According to the CDC, 16 people from 12 states have been infected with the same strain of E. coli between Feb. 26, 2021, and July 27, 2021.

Of the 16, seven people were hospitalized and one developed kidney failure.

Of the eight people interviewed by health officials, six reported tasting or eating raw batter made with the cake mix. They also reported buying different varieties and brands of cake mix.

Those who became ill range in age from 2 to 73 years old, with a median age of 13, and all are female. no deaths have been reported.

The CDC says the true number of sick people is “likely much higher than the number reported” and could stretch across other states.

According to the CDC, raw cake batter contains harmful germs like E.coli, which are killed only when the batter is baked or cooked. The CDC urges that people follow safe food handling practices when baking and cooking with cake mixes, flour and other raw ingredients such as eggs.

The FDA is conducting a traceback investigation to determine where sick people bought the cake mix and to determine a common brand or production facility.