SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health wanted to remind residents of the importance of regularly scheduled mammograms.

October 21 is National Mammography Day and the NMDOH said it wants to remind New Mexicans that along with the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection (BCC) Program that scheduling regular mammograms can save lives.

The department of health said that those who are low-income or do not have insurance may qualify for mammograms at no cost.

“It’s important that anyone who has not scheduled their regular mammogram and who has certain risk factors, such as being a woman, being 50+, and having a family history of breast cancer, schedule their mammogram as soon as possible,” said Laura Parajon M.D., DOH Deputy Secretary.

Those needing to find a provider in their area can call 1-833-525-1811. Hotline services are available in English, Spanish, and other languages. A participating medical provider will determine eligibility for the BCC program.

The CDC reports that women aged 50 and above with an average risk factor should get a mammogram every two years. Women aged 40 to 49 should speak with their doctor to determine their risk factors. Those with a history of breast cancer may have screenings begin earlier.