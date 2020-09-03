Junk food may speed up aging

(FOX NEWS) — Junk may speed up the aging process.

Researchers at the European and International conference on obesity presenting a study Tuesday which suggests eating three or more servings per-day of “ultra-processed food” can lead to changes in chromosomes linked to aging.

Researchers say people who have shorter strains of certain strands of DNA, called telomeres tend to experience accelerated biological aging.

Scientists say people who eat multiple daily servings of junk food double their chances of having shorter telomeres when compared to people who ate healthier.

More from MyHighPlains.com: