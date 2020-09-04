Hair dye doesn’t increase cancer risk

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Living in the time of COVID-19, there are so many questions and concerns in regards to health and safety. Many Americans are asking themselves: Is it safe to travel? Should I send my child to the classroom? What about the workplace? A Dallas-area firm is hoping to allay some of those fears.

BioScience just produced a sanitizing surface spray, and it’s the first and only to be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.