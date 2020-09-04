Hair dye doesn’t increase cancer risk

(FOX NEWS) – Data from more than 117,000 women was collected for the study which looked into cancer risks associated with hair dye.
Participants reported their personal use of permanent hair dyes to researchers and were followed for 36 years.
Researchers say they could not find a significant increase in risk of most cancers and cancer related mortality, among women who dyed their hair.
However, researchers did note an increased risk of Hodgkin Lymphoma was observed only for women with naturally dark hair, and a higher risk of Basal Cell Carcinoma was observed for women with naturally light hair.
In addition, researchers say elevated risks for Basal Cell Carcinoma, Breast Cancer, and Ovarian Cancer were found, and warrant further investigation.
The study was published Wednesday in the “BMJ” Medical Journal.
