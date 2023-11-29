WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Although holidays like Thanksgiving have already passed, there is still Christmas and New Years. With big celebrations like those, there comes large crowds.

“We are seeing reported cases of flu, as well as COVID, and lots of influenza-like illnesses. So those might be people that go into the doctor who have flu like symptoms, but have not been officially tested for flu,” says McLennan County Health Director LaShonda Marley-Horne.

The Big Three – COVID, RSV and the Flu – are circulating across McLennan County. Those in health care are demanding awareness efforts.

“It’s important for people to make sure they cover their coughs and sneezes, make sure they wash their hands often, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Stay home if you’re not feeling well, because that’s definitely one of the main things that we do that we shouldn’t do, is we go to work, we go to school, we go to a gathering,” says Marley-Horne.

She also says to protect yourself and others. Wear a mask if you experience cold and flu-like symptoms, even if you haven’t gotten tested for them.

As for why clinics across the country are seeing all-time low vaccination rates, “I think there is definitely a level of vaccine fatigue across our community, as well as across the state and across the country. You know, the pandemic went on for for almost three years. That’s a long time to be fearful and worried about what’s next and what’s coming.”

The McLennan County Health District does have the latest COVID vaccine and many others. Although health experts say vaccines don’t completely diminish the risks, it decreases them significantly.

“People are a little bit hesitant and resistant, but we want people to know that it is safe. It’s been completely vetted by the Food and Drug Administration, and it’s important that people start to regain some trust in our health care and public health care system,” says Marley-Horne.

You can always visit or call the McLennan County Health District for more information on resources and services.