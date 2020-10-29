BSA discharged 100th COVID-19 patient from ICU

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA has announced that they have discharged their 100th COVID-19 patient from their Intensive Care Unit.

BSA says that’s 100 lives saved thanks to the dedicated nurses, providers, respirators therapist and many other key staff.













BSA also reports, to date BSA has discharged more than 700 COVID-19 patients, including these ICU patients.

