BSA discharged 100th COVID-19 patient from ICU

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA has announced that they have discharged their 100th COVID-19 patient from their Intensive Care Unit.
BSA says that’s 100 lives saved thanks to the dedicated nurses, providers, respirators therapist and many other key staff.
BSA also reports, to date BSA has discharged more than 700 COVID-19 patients, including these ICU patients.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Governor Abbott and TEA issue report showing teacher pay raises for 2019-2020 school year
- Watch: All 12 Playbook: OSU, Kansas State look to remain unbeaten in conference
- Photos: Most successful US entertainers turned politicians
- Family says hero brother saved 9-year-old after man grabbed, tried to ‘drag’ boy out of corn maze
- Dog who went missing minutes before owners’ wedding has been reunited with family