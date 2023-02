AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties.

According to a Facebook post from the city’s Public Health Department, this flu report is created from data voluntarily provided to the department by providers in Potter and Randall counties.

In the report card, officials from the Public Health Department spread out the flu data on a weekly basis, from the week ending with Dec. 26, 2022, through Jan. 30. In that time period, officials reported 3,351 flu-related cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Week Ending Dec. 26, 2022

Flu A – 237

Flu B – 12

Influenza-like Illness (defined as a patient with a fever more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, cough and/or sore throat who is either not tested for flu or is negative on the result) – 479

Undifferentiated (testing did not differentiate between Flu A or B) – 0

Total – 728

Week Ending Jan. 2

Flu A –260

Flu B – 18

Influenza-like Illness – 387

Undifferentiated – 2

Total – 667

Week Ending Jan. 9

Flu A – 88

Flu B – 6

Influenza-like Illness – 418

Undifferentiated – 0

Total – 512

Week Ending Jan. 16

Flu A – 90

Flu B – 10

Influenza-like Illness – 514

Undifferentiated – 0

Total – 614

Week Ending Jan. 23

Flu A – 52

Flu B – 12

Influenza-like Illness – 382

Undifferentiated – 9

Total – 455

Week Ending Jan. 30

Flu A – 8

Flu B – 19

Influenza-like Illness – 337

Undifferentiated – 11

Total – 375

Officials from the public health department encouraged Potter and Randall county residents to be up-to-date on their flu vaccine, which is recommended yearly for everyone six months and older. They also recommended individuals stay home if they are sick, wash their hands often, clean and disinfect objects and surfaces, and not touch their face with unwashed hands.

For more information, visit the city’s public health department’s website.