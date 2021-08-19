Alzheimer’s Association invites Amarillo residents to join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Alzheimer’s Association announced it is inviting Amarillo residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 25.

The Alzheimer’s Association said that on the day of the event, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

The association said while plans are moving forward to host the event in person, they are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and want to keep the safety of the participants and volunteers a top priority saying that they will offer options to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

The event will be held at HODGETOWN Stadium.