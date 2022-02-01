AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With gas prices across the United States around 50% higher than a year ago, with a potential to hit $4 per gallon in the coming months, GasBuddy advised on the best and worst days of the week for drivers to fill up the tank.

According to GasBuddy data published this week, Monday may be the best day of the week to fill up the tank in the majority of the US. However, Friday is also a good bet – GasBuddy said that contrary to previous years, Friday became one of the cheapest days of the week to buy gas in 2021.

via GasBuddy

Differing from the rest of the country, GasBuddy insights said that in Texas, the best day to buy gas as of 2021 was Sunday. While Monday or Friday may generally remain good options, Texas drivers may want to aim to visit the gas station to round out their weekend.

On the other side of the spectrum, GasBuddy argued that Thursday might be the worst day of the week to fill up the gas tank. In 2021, Thursday was noted by GasBuddy data as the most expensive day to buy gas in 28 states, including Texas, and generally, the middle of the week became more expensive than Mondays or Fridays.

“When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 17 states, making it yet again the best day to fill-up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up. But even if you can’t always time your fill ups, the golden rule is to always always shop around before filling up.”

More on the data from GasBuddy can be found here, including insights for individual states.