AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas gas prices statewide experienced a one-cent decrease after the holiday season while AAA Texas reports the Amarillo average continues to trend downward.

Gas prices statewide are averaged at $2.66/gallon while Amarillo is 19 cents cheaper at $2.47/gallon. AAA Texas reported that drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.93/gallon while Amarillo sits at the lowest. Nationally, the average price per gallon is $3.09 which is three cents less than last week and 17 cents less than the price per gallon last year. Texas sits at the third lowest average in the nation while California takes the spot for the highest average in the nation.

According to gasprices.aaa.com, however, the surge in travel over the holiday season caused crude oil to witness a price hike. West Texas has seen a nearly 2% increase in the crude oil price and if this hike trends, drivers should expect a heightened price at the pump.

“Following the holiday season, gas prices have exhibited a degree of volatility, and there’s a possibility of a further ascent in the near future should crude oil prices persist in their upward trend,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Currently, the average cost of regular unleaded gas in Texas stands approximately 23 cents below the prices recorded a year ago.”