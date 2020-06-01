National gas prices rising

The average price of gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.

(NBC NEWS) — Gas prices are up across the country.

The national average price of gas rose eight-cents over the past two weeks to $2.05 per gallon.

According to the Lundberg Survey, the price jump comes as crude oil costs rose and gasoline demand increased amid the widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Lundberg says the current average price is 88-cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price is in Honolulu, Hawaii where gas is $3.10.

The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to GasBuddy.com, Amarillo’s average gas price is $1.53/g.

