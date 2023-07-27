CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Gas prices have taken a two-digit jump in just a week’s time, averaging an 18-cent per gallon jump across Texas.

AAA Texas reports the average gas price in the state was $3.39 a gallon on Thursday, with increases in the average price of gas being 17 cents in the Amarillo area, 11 cents in Lubbock, and 26 cents in Midland.

AAA Texas reported most Texas metropolitan areas saw healthy gas price average increases week-over-week. The statewide average experienced the largest weekly price jump since the beginning of the year. Gasoline inventories have decreased as demand for fuel remains strong during a busy summer travel season.

Excessive heat has also led to some refineries decreasing production output. In addition, Saudi Arabia’s recent reduction in output is causing crude oil prices to rise. West Texas Intermediate is now $79 per barrel, which is about $12 more compared to the start of June.

Crude oil accounts for approximately 50 percent of the cost of each gallon of gas. AAA said it remains to be seen how long prices will remain elevated compared to averages in early summer. If crude prices continue to increase, retail gas prices will likely follow suit.

“Increasing crude oil prices, decreasing gasoline inventories and strong demand for fuel thanks to a busy summer travel season are forcing retail gas prices even higher,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Price averages are still well below where they were last summer, however if crude oil prices continue to increase, we will see the year-over-year price gap narrow even further.”