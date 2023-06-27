(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 27, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent release from GasBuddy, summer road trippers traveling for the Fourth of July in the upcoming week will likely see gas prices at least $1.30 per gallon lower than they were in 2022.

GasBuddy reported on Tuesday that through Independence Day weekend, gas prices in 2023 are projected to have a national average of about $3.49. In 2022, that national average surged to over $5 per gallon to reach record highs, with some areas seeing $6 or over $7 per gallon.

The only states seeing less than a $1 average decrease compared to last year, according to GasBuddy, are Washington, Hawaii, and Oregon.

This comes after GasBuddy reported the average gas price in the Amarillo area was around $3.18 per gallon on Monday, about 6.1 cents per gallon higher than last month but 120.7 cents lower than the same time in 2022. On June 27, 2022, gas prices in Amarillo were at an average of $4.38 per gallon even after weeks in a row of falling prices.

“Much of Covid’s revenge travel is behind us, and thus far this summer, demand for gasoline has been softer than last year, helping to ease the pressure on gas prices. Coupled with an economic slowdown and rising interest rates, Americans are feeling a bit more sluggish about hitting the road again this summer, leading to the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may continue to see average prices moderate, especially closer to Labor Day, barring hurricanes or other unexpected refinery outages, with steeper price drops coming after summer. But for now, it’s still not a bad time to get outside and hit the road this summer with far lower prices in every state compared to last year.”

GasBuddy said that about 36% of drivers reported planning on taking a road trip over Independence Day weekend, an increase of 9% from 2022. While global economic uncertainty and other factors have continued to contribute to volatility at the pump, GasBuddy noted that they’re projected to remain in the $3.50 to $4 per gallon range for the rest of the summer.