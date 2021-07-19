GasBuddy: Amarillo prices rise again, average $2.79/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have risen 7.5 cents in the last week, leading to an average of $2.79/g, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey. Compared to a month ago, GasBuddy reported Amarillo prices are higher by 18.8 cents per gallon, and higher by 93.4 cents per gallon from a year ago.

The cheapest station reported by GasBuddy in Amarillo is priced at $2.67/g, with the most expensive being $2.99/g. In the state of Texas, the lowest price is $2.49/g while the highest is $3.51/g.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock – $2.78/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g.

Midland Odessa – $3.03/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.

Oklahoma – $2.86/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.85/g.

“Gas prices across the country have been a bit sideways in the last week with a mixed bag of decreases and increases, but overall, the national average hasn’t seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far thanks to OPEC coming to an agreement on production over the weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022, at which time OPEC’s oil production will be back at pre-Covid levels. It’s a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2%, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already.”