GasBuddy: Amarillo prices rise 3.5 cents, average $2.78/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The GasBuddy daily station survey reported that Amarillo gas prices rose 3.5 cents per gallon over the week, for an average of $2.78/gallon Monday morning. Those prices stand 0.6 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, and 98.1 cents higher than one year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, according to the report, was noted at $2.67/gallon Monday morning while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 32.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in Texas was reported as $2.52/gallon while the highest was $3.69/gallon, a difference of $1.17.

Nationally, the average gas price has not changed over the last week, for a GasBuddy average of $3.18/gallon. The national average has not changed from a month ago, and $1 higher than a year ago.

Gas prices nearby Amarillo:

Lubbock- $2.72/gallon, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/gallon.

$2.72/gallon, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.92/gallon, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/gallon.

$2.92/gallon, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.85/gallon, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/gallon.

“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks.”