GasBuddy: Amarillo prices fall 3.6 cents, average $2.73/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gas prices in Amarillo have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon over the last week, for an average of $2.73/gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of area gas stations. From the report, Amarillo gas prices are 3.7 cents per gallon lower than last month, and 98.1 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo noted prices at $2.58/gallon Monday morning, while the most expensive was noted at $2.99/gallon, a difference of 41 cents. The lowest price in the state of Texas was noted at $2.40/gallon, while the highest was over a dollar higher at $3.59/gallon.

Nationally, gas prices have been recorded to have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon over the last week, GasBuddy noting the average at $3.14/gallon Monday morning. The national average has not changed from a month ago, but stands 96/5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.75/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.77/g.

$2.75/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.77/g. Midland Odessa- $2.95/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/g.

$2.95/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/g. Oklahoma- $2.85/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

“Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as Covid unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single day declines in the national average in nearly three years. The good news won’t end there, either, as I fully expect the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The bottom line for motorists is that if they don’t absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week.”