GasBuddy: Amarillo prices fall 2.9 cents, average $2.75/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – GasBuddy’s daily survey reported that Amarillo gas prices fell 2.9 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $2.75/gallon Monday morning. These prices were noted as 2.2 cents per gallon lower than last month, and 95.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy’s price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo was noted at $2.60/gallon, while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 39 cents. In Texas, the lowest price statewide was noted at $2.29/gallon Monday morning while the highest was $3.59/gallon, a difference of $1.30/gallon.

Nationally, the gas price average was noted as having fallen 1.9 cents per gallon over the last week for an average of 3.15/gallon. The national average was noted as down 2.8 cents from a month ago, and 97.7 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas:

Lubbock- $2.73/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g.

$2.73/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g. Midland Odessa- $2.94/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.92/g.

$2.94/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.92/g. Oklahoma- $2.84/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

“Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago. But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water – the same issue that caused some significant damage in Ida’s wake to refineries in Louisiana. Combined with the earlier storm, Nicholas could make things more challenging. However, as gasoline demand has now fallen for four straight weeks, there is more breathing room even if some capacity does temporarily go offline. It’s too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware.”