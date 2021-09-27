GasBuddy: Amarillo prices down .9 cents, average $2.72/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The GasBuddy daily station survey reported that Amarillo gas prices fell 0.9 cents over the week, for an average of $2.72/gallon Monday morning. Those prices stand 4.5 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, and 91.6 cents higher than one year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, according to the report, was noted at $2.59/gallon Monday morning while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 40 cents per gallon. The lowest price in Texas was reported as $2.49/gallon while the highest was $3.69/gallon, a difference of $1.20.

Nationally, the average gas price fell 0.7 cents over the last week, for a GasBuddy average of $3.17/gallon. That average was up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and $1 higher than a year ago.

Gas prices nearby Amarillo:

Lubbock- $2.74/gallon, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/gallon.

$2.74/gallon, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.94/gallon, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon.

$2.94/gallon, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon. Oklahoma- $2.84/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.84/gallon.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above-average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”