GasBuddy: Amarillo gas prices rise 2.8 cents, average $2.90/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, Amarillo gas prices rose by around 2.8 cents in the last week, bringing the average to $2.90/gallon Monday morning. That price was noted as 18.7 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.19/gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Amarillo, according to GasBuddy, noted prices at $2.47/gallon while the most expensive was $3.10/gallon, a difference of 63 cents. Statewide, Texas gas prices ranged from $2.65/gallon to $3.69/gallon, a difference of over a dollar.

Nationally, gas prices rose 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $3.36/gallon, up 17.1 cents from last month and $1.21/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in neighboring areas:

Lubbock- $2.92/g, up 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

Midland Odessa- $3.15/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/g.

Oklahoma- $2.99/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.

“Gas prices continued to soar in a majority of the nation over the last week as oil’s meteoric rise pulls gasoline and other refined product prices higher. But, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The sharp rise we’ve seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil. This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago. This isn’t an all clear for the future, however, as oil prices could rise again at any time. But for now, oil has held around $83 per barrel, and without a further climb, gas price increases should slow down soon in the bulk of the nation.”